Halyna Hutchins’ family lawyer has slammed Alec Baldwin’s reality TV show.

Gloria Allred is representing Halyna Hutchins’ family

Gloria Allred has called the TLC programme 'The Baldwins', which documents his life with wife Hilaria and their eight children - Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, six, Eduardo, three, María Lucía, also three, and Ilaria, 21 months - as a "veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself".

The show is being aired ahead of civil cases for the accidental killing of the cinematographer, via a loaded prop gun, on the set of the Western 'Rust' in October 2021.

The 83-year-old attorney is quoted by the Metro newspaper as saying: "The show celebrates Mr. Baldwin's joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that he took a child away from her parents.

"That is the painful reality with which Halyna's parents and sister live with each day.

"Is his reality show just a veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself with a future jury pool in our civil case?

"Is this just a shameless attempt to portray himself as the real victim in this case?"

In the show, Alec claimed he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) - a mental health condition that is brought on by an extremely stressful or terrifying event.

The actor has previously insisted that he did not know that the prop gun he was handed was loaded and denies pulling the trigger.

Speaking about Alec - who had involuntary manslaughter charges dropped against him last summer due to the trial collapsing - in the show, his yoga instructor and entrepreneur spouse said he had considered taking his own life following the ordeal in New Mexico.

Gloria said: "He has survivor's guilt.

"You're involved in this thing that nobody could even possibly imagine.

"And so it goes back to, on that day ... He wishes it were him.

"He would change places [with Halyna] in a second."

Alec doesn't believe he'll ever be the same again in the wake of the tragedy, recalling a discussion he had at a dinner party last summer with a "famous woman" who had been through a "horrible incident".

Declining to reveal the identity of the celebrity, he recalled: “I said, ‘I'm asking myself, is it ever possible for me to be the same again after this happened?’ And she goes, ‘I haven't been the same for one day. Not one day. It changed my life. It changed me. It changed my whole life as a person.'

“This is a woman who's very prominent, big media presence, successful and rich and everything. And she just looked me right in the eye. She goes, ‘Not one day have I felt I'm back to the way I was."