Elisabeth Moss "can't watch certain scenes" in the final season of 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

Elisabeth Moss cannot watch certain scenes of the show

The 42-year-old actress watches the show - which is set in the fictional republic of Gilead, a totalitarian regime where fertile women are forced into childbearing slavery - differently since the arrival of her only child in 2024.

Elisabeth - who has not revealed her baby's name - explained to Variety: "Of course it all meant something before I had a child.

"I was able to think about my family, my brother, and imagine what it would all feel like. I feel like I did a good job.

"But, I cannot believe the difference this final season, and I had no idea that was going to happen.

"I can't watch certain scenes. When a person used to come up to me and say, 'I just had a baby, and I can't watch the show,' I had a little judgement, like, 'Oh, God, get over it.'

"Now, I totally get it. There are concepts I can't think about; there are articles I can't read in the news."

Elisabeth - who served as a producer and director on the show - has "more respect" for acting since taking charge of four episodes in the sixth and final season of the Hulu series.

She admitted: "I have more respect for acting than I did before.

"When I first started directing, I was very much like, 'I'm going to be a visual person.' The first thing I learned on my first episode is that the performance is the only thing that matters.

"I love acting so much, but I don't overthink it; frankly, I don't put a lot of thinking into it at all. It's very important to me, but it's not serious.

"So, realising that nothing mattered, except the performance, was a revelation for me."

Elisabeth has become an executive producer on 'The Testaments', which is an upcoming follow-up series that could be released in either 2026 or 2027, and she feels "so grateful" for the opportunity.

She said: "I feel so grateful for it.

"I would be in a much sadder headspace. There's something about the fact that it's not over - that is very, very good for me."