Emily Osment has filed for divorce from Jack Anthony after just five months of marriage

The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with Jack on October 12 in a private ceremony that followed a 16-month engagement but the pair have now called it quits.

She told TMZ: "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out."

According to documents seen by the outlet, the 'Young Sheldon' star has listed the date of separation as December 7, meaning that they actually split up just under two months after they got married.

The document also notes that "the two sides have a prenup" in place.

Just days after their wedding had taken place, Emily insisted that things were going well.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she said: "It's great so far. These past four days have been glorious!"

Emily got engaged to the musician - whose real name is Jack Farina - in June 2023 after two years of dating and described him as a "magical, beautiful kaleidoscope of a person" when he popped the question.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy."

The former 'Young and Hungry' star - who shot to fame as a teenager when she was cast alongside Miley Cyrus on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Hannah Montana'- insisted she was "so proud" of what she and Jack had achieved together as she publicly declared her love for him.

"I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years.

"This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."