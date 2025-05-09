Emily Osment is "trying to forget" about parts of her Disney Channel days.

The 33-year-old actress shot to fame when she took on the role of Miley Cyrus' best friend Lilly Truscott on the hit sitcom 'Hannah Montana' in the late 2000s and has now spoken out after Nick Jonas compared the network's annual Olympic-style 'Disney Channel Games' to 'Love Island'.

She told E! News: "I have a bone to pick with Nick Jonas, like please, we’re trying to forget it.

"Unpaid, one week in Disneyland where we just sweat our butts off. Yeah, that was real fun."

Her comments come just days after 'Camp Rock' star Nick claimed that the format was an "on crack" version of the hit dating reality show that was executed in a battle of the stars-style format.

Speaking on the 'Tonight Show', he said: "For those that don’t know, the Disney Channel Games were basically the Olympics, but where they would bring in a hundred-ish Disney Channel stars from all over the world and make us compete in silly games.

"But what it really was, was like 'Love Island' on crack.

"They would put a bunch of teenagers in the Disney park after hours and just say: ‘Let’s see what happens...'"

Over the course of three seasons, Emily's fellow network stars, such as Miley, along with 'Sonny with a Chance' star Demi Lovato and 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress Selena Gomez joined other teen idols as they competed on various teams.

Meanwhile, Emily has gone on to become known for her role as Mandy McAllister on 'Young Sheldon' since her time on 'Hannah Montana' and is reprising her role on the spin-off 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage', where she has been able to embrace the same style of shooting she did when she first started out.

She said: "I’m really enjoying Mandy doing the weather, she’s back doing the weather for channel 7.

"That’s been really fun for me. Working with the greenscreen, wearing my cowboy boots and being goofy—I love that

I’ve done quite a bit of multi-cam, and some of it was with Disney,” she said. “Yeah I mean it definitely gives it a different energy than a single camera. Multi-cam we get to look forward to putting on a play every Tuesday night. And it’s very special.".