Bryan Fuller would love to make a Silence of the Lambs series.

Bryan Fuller wants Mads Mikkelsen back as Hannibal

The Hannibal creator - whose thriller series ran for three seasons between 2013 and 2015 - would love to bring back Mads Mikkelsen as cannibal serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter for a remake of the iconic 1988 horror movie.

He told ScreenRant: “My dream project is to do a limited series of Silence of the Lambs with Mads and Zendaya as Clarice Starling.

"If I could put anything out into the universe, I would put that into the universe.”

Due to ownership of the rights, Fuller wasn't able to adapt Silence of the Lambs for the original show.

Instead, his series was inspired by Thomas Harris' other novels, including 1981's Red Dragon, 1999's Hannibal, and 2006's Hannibal Rising.

The show was cancelled after three seasons with fans clamouring for a comeback, and Fuller admitted there are still complications.

He said: "Well, it's complicated now because Martha De Laurentiis died and she had a certain section of the rights, and now, Thomas Harris is trying to get the rights all under one umbrella.

"And I think that's going to take a couple of years of straightening out."

However, he confirmed that "everybody's in" for a return, including Hugh Dancy (Will Graham), Lawrence Fishburne (Jack Crawford), Caroline Dhavernas (Dr. Alana Bloom) and executive producer Katie O'Connell.

He added: "The entire cast wants to come back: Mads, Hugh, Lawrence, Katie, Caroline – like everybody’s in.

"It's just a matter of: Will the rights be able to be figured out again?"

Meanwhile, Mads recently insisted a revival is top of his list, providing they can find a home.

He told Business Insider: "It’s no secret that all of us who were part of the cast and Bryan, we all want to go back."

He added: "It’s got to happen eventually sooner [rather] than later because we’re not getting any younger, right?

“But the story itself can jump, it can have that gap, which is fine. So it’s all about finding a home for it, but that’s nothing concrete out there now."