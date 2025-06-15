Henry Winkler is "not a thrill seeker" in real life.

The 79-year-old actor - who has Zoe, 44, and Max, 41, with wife Stacey Weitzman but is also stepdad to her 52-year-old son Jed - admitted that he doesn't really look for adventure when he is not making movies, but recalled that one of the most "beautiful moments" of his life occured with his children many years ago as they floated above Utah.

He told PEOPLE: "I channel [being a daredevil] only when I am acting. I am not a thrill seeker. I am thrilled... I remember years ago, with my children who are now in their 40s and 50s, I remember being on a chair lift in Utah with them, traveling up and over the tops of snow-covered pine trees.

"[I was] thinking this might be one of the most beautiful moments I have ever had. That's my thrill."

However, the former Happy Days star is now fronting Hazardous History with Henry Winkler for the History Channel, and knew as soon as it was pitched to him that it was the right sort of job for him to take on.

He said: "I knew from the first description that this was right up my alley.

"One of the people I spoke to on my radio tour today was talking about nostalgia. And I said, 'It has nothing to do with nostalgia.

"I think the subtitle of this show is, 'Wait, we allowed that to happen?'.

"It's just mind-blowing all the different subjects in every area.

"You could mail your child through the post office to his grandparents. One thing that so many people of the generation have mentioned to me as I talk to them are jarts. Those land darts, the garden darts that you would throw high in the air and they would land in your best friend's foot!"