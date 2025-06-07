Harrison Ford agreed to join the cast of Shrinking after admiring Jason Segel’s private parts.

The Indian Jones star, 82, had never heard of Jason when he was asked to join the hit Apple show, and watched him in Forgetting Sarah Marshall before getting involved – which famously features two scenes of Jason going fully-frontal naked.

Jason has now opened up about Harrison’s decision to sign on to Shrinking after they sent him two of Jason’s films to consider — The End of the Tour and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The actor, 45, told Variety in an interview: “He didn’t know anything about me. They sent him The End of the Tour and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

“Then, apparently, (Shrinking producer) Bill Lawrence got a text that said, ‘I’m in. And tell the kid, great d---.’”

Jason's pal Seth Rogen, 43, who was present during the interview, joked: “Even if he was out, that would be great. I would take that.”

Harrison, best known for his roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, joined the Apple TV+ series in 2023 to play therapist Dr Paul Rhoades, starring opposite Jason, who portrays grief-stricken counsellor Jimmy Laird.

The Hollywood veteran has previously commented on Jason’s full-frontal scenes in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the 2008 comedy in which the younger actor’s character famously appears nude.

In a February 2025 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Harrison was asked what he had “taught” his co-star.

“To keep his pants on,” he replied, adding: “Because he appears two times in Sarah Marshall with his Johnson hanging out.”

He has also said: “I was struck enough to send (Jason) a brief note. It said, ‘nice penis.’”

In an earlier appearance on NBC’s Today show in October 2024, Jason described his off-screen dynamic with Harrison as resembling their on-screen relationship.

He said: “I desperately want his approval.

“And he doles it out in such small doses, and it just means the world to me. Every time he says ‘good job, kid,’ I’m like, ‘He likes me!’”

Jason also admitted feeling pressure when Harrison accepted the role.

He added about the feeling of Harrison coming on set for the first time was: “Oh my God, Harrison Ford’s gonna show up! We better fix the script!”

Jason also said their collaboration has paid off as he added: “I think he’s doing some of his best work.”