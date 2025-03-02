Harrison Ford has dropped out as a presenter at the Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles.

Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at the Oscars

The 'Indiana Jones' legend had been due to take to the stage at the prestigious Hollywood ceremony on Sunday (02.03.25) but has been forced to pull out after being diagnosed with the viral infection that causes a painful rash on the skin.

Harrison, 82, is said to be "doing okay and resting" following the diagnosis.

The 'Shrinking' actor was announced earlier this week as one of the presenters for the 97th Academy Awards alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot and Zoe Saldana.

The Hollywood icon's career shows no signs of slowing down with roles in '1923' and 'Captain America: Brave New World' putting him in the spotlight recently and he claims that he will only retire when people "forget" about him.

Quizzed on when he could walk away from acting by Entertainment Tonight, Harrison replied: "When you forget my name."

Meanwhile, Harrison displays his horseriding skills in the Western drama '1923' but insists that his abilities aren't as impressive as they appear on screen.

He told People: "Maybe from a contemporary point of view, the horses represent something - some special skill or danger - but they really are not.

"I spent half an hour on a horse, and from a contemporary point of view, you look at that, and say, 'Whoa, people used to do that,' but it really is not that difficult."

However, his co-star Dame Helen Mirren is astonished by his talent.

The actress said: "Harrison says that because he's a great rider.

"I was incredibly impressed, I have to say, with watching him gallop off across the Montana hillside."