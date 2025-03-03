Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play the reality of the “happier ever after” dream in their new drama.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play the reality of the ‘happier ever after’ dream in their new drama

The ‘Indiana Jones’ actor, 82, and Hollywood veteran Helen, 78, have reunited on screen for ‘1923’, a prequel to Yellowstone, portraying the matriarch and patriarch of the Dutton family ranch.

Harrison has now told People about their relationship in the show: “These two are partners as much as lovers,” – with Helen agreeing: “Exactly.”

Harrison and Helen star as Jacob and Cara Dutton in Paramount+’s ‘1923’, which explores the early struggles of their ranching family as they face threats from both nature and rivals.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, serves as a continuation of the Dutton family saga, with Kevin Costner later portraying their descendants in ‘Yellowstone’.

Helen also described the dynamic between Jacob and Cara as something rarely depicted in film or television.

She said: “In movies, people get married or they meet-cute and they fall in love and they have hot sex or whatever, and then it’s all over, happily ever after.

“This is the ever after.

“Now we’re seeing what happens at the end of that story, and you very rarely see that onscreen, but it’s actually something that people love to see.”

Harrison added about their characters’ reliance on each other: “And (they are) depending on each other for things that are not part of their quiver of arrows.

“And it’s an extraordinary relationship that Taylor has written for us to inhabit.”

The actors, who previously worked together on ‘The Mosquito Coast’ movie in 1986, share a huge off-screen bond.

Helen said about their 1980s project: “We would sit around together and shoot the s*** off-set.”

Harrison described the actress as “what we call a broad”, adding: “She’s a woman that has the bandwidth to hang with men — not just to be a lady with them, but to actually hang with them.”

Season two of ‘1923’ premiered on 23 February, with new episodes airing Sundays on Paramount+.

The storyline sees Jacob and Cara facing renewed threats to their land, while their nephew Spencer, played by Brandon Sklenar, returns home to help defend the ranch.