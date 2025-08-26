Harrison Ford works hard at "maintaining" and "nurturing" his relationship with Calista Flockhart.

Harrison Ford works hard at 'maintaining' his marriage to Calista Flockhart

The Indiana Jones star, 83, has been married to the 60-year-old actress since 2010 and he's insisted he still enjoying the delights of being in love now he's in his 80s.

During an appearance on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, he explained: "Old people can love, too. You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business.

"You think it’s the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue."

Harrison went on to add the secret to his healthy marriage is "maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f****** up."

The actor was previously married to Mary Marquardt between 1964 and 1979) and then to Melissa Mathison from 1983 until 2004 and he insists he'll always regret walking down the aisle when he was in his early 20s.

When asked how long he has been married to his third wife, he joked: "If you ask me, I would say all my life. I was married for the first time at 23 years of age, which should be illegal."

Harrison previously paid tribute to his wife during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France in 2023 when he was promoting his movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, crediting Calista with supporting his career and his "dreams".

Speaking as he received the honorary Palme d'Or award at the event, he said: "They say when you're about to die you see your life flash before your eyes. And I just saw my life flash before my eyes.

"A great part of my life but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams, and I’m grateful."

He added to the audience: "And you know, I love you too. You’ve given my life purpose and meaning, and I’m grateful for that, so grateful."

The couple met in 2002 and speaking a year later, Harrison told Hello! magazine: "I'm in love. Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life.

"I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."