Harry Potter star Tom Felton is returning to his role as Draco Malfoy.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two

The 37-year-old actor shot to fame playing the Hogwarts student in the movie franchise when he was just 14 years old, and now he will be making his Broadway debut in the same role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theater, making him the first member of the film cast do star in the stage show.

He said in a statement: "Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

“Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play.

“It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes - and of course, his iconic platinum blond hair - and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world.

“I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Tom - who will be performing in the show from November 11, 2025, until March 22, 2026 - admitted he "immediately cried" when he put on his character's distinctive blonde wig for the first time.

He told Today.com: "It’s very, very easy to get emotional.

“When they put my blonde wig on for the theatre production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past.”

The production takes place 19 years after J.K. Rowling's final novel in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and while Tom knows Draco well, he insisted working on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is still "unfamiliar territory" because he will be exploring the character as an adult.

He explained: "The play is such an independent story from the Potter films that I grew up with.

“Now we’re no longer children. We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me.

"Potter was a massive chunk of my childhood, and now I get to sort of go back whilst also going forward.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the best-selling non-musical play in the history of Broadway, and its producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender are excited Tom is joining the cast.

They said in a joint statement: “[We can't wait to see Tom reprise the role] once again with the same depth, gravity, and humanity he has always brought to Draco.

“It’s not lost on us that this is a cultural moment charged with nostalgia, evolution, and emotion.

“Tom’s return to Hogwarts bridges generations of fans and breathes new life into a beloved story. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Tom back ‘home’ but also into a new family: our Broadway company.”

Presale tickets for the show featuring Tom will be available on June 10 at 11am EST. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on June 12 at 11am EST.