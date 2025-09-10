Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been seen introducing each other to their separate groups of friends – after the singer met her father.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been seen introducing each other to their separate groups of friends

In a move that will raise fresh speculation about the seriousness of their relationship, the singer, 31, and actress, 36, were spotted enjoying a night out together in New York with a group of “blended” pals, according to Page Six.

The pair were seen eating at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel, where they were joined by a group of friends for dinner and cocktails.

According to Page Six, the evening was marked by lively conversation and laughter, with an onlooker telling the outlet: “They’re with a group of friends. Cocktails, having a good time!”

Earlier in the day, Harry was also introduced to Zoë’s father, musician Lenny Kravitz, 61, at Sant Ambroeus, an Italian bistro in Manhattan.

The trio were seen at the restaurant, where menu prices range from $6 for a croissant to $33 for pasta dishes.

The dinner at Cut, a Michelin-starred chain known for its steaks including the $120 Australian filet mignon, appeared to be part of a day of introductions, as Harry and Zoë were later spotted walking hand-in-hand through the city.

Reports of Harry and Zoë’s growing closeness follow sightings last week in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the actress owns an apartment.

Insiders told Page Six: “It’s so hard to date as a celebrity… Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything.

“It’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun. Harry doesn’t label this stuff. This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he’s just having a great time.”

But friends of the pair suggested the relationship is becoming more serious.

A source told the Daily Mail: “This is brewing into something more whether they think it is or not. They both like each other and friends don’t know who likes each other more but it is turning into something more than just a casual situation.

“They might not want to think it is, but surprise surprise, it is getting interesting.”

The same insider added: “Even with the lack of labels, or labels that aren’t official boyfriend and girlfriend status, they are just kidding themselves. Their friends see this could be something special and if they want to make it into that, they should. No reason to play games.”

Harry’s previous relationships include Olivia Dean, actresses Taylor Russell and Olivia Wilde, as well as French model Camille Rowe, food writer Tess Ward, singer Taylor Swift and the late television presenter Caroline Flack, who died in 2020 aged 40.