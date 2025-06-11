Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of a historic sex crime.

The disgraced producer - who is currently in jail after being found guilty of other sex crimes - was on Wednesday (11.06.25) found by a New York jury to be guilty of forcibly subjecting Miriam Haley to a criminal sex act in 2006.

Judge Farber said: "Juror One has made it very clear that he is not going to change his position.

"He indicated that at least one other juror made comments to the juror that 'I'll meet you outside one day,’ and there’s yelling and screaming."

The former Hollywood mogul, 73, had been accused by prosecutors in the case of raping an aspiring actress and assaulting two other women as well, but was acquitted of a second charge of sexually assaulting Kaja Sokola.

Further jury deliberations are set to take place tomorrow.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, said: "This trial was fair until we got to the jury deliberations. More than one juror had complained that other jurors had preconceived notions and are using their beliefs of Harvey's life as evidence of guilt. The Foreman said he was threatened by other jurors.""We believe there are serious appellate issues and they will be explored."

Earlier this year, a judge allowed Weinstein to be moved from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for the time being during his ongoing criminal retrial, as his legal team previously cited serious medical conditions.

In a separate development, Weinstein was indicted in September on an additional charge of sexual assault.

The allegation stems from an incident said to have occurred in a Manhattan hotel between 29 April and 6 May 2006. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.