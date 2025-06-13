The judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes case in New York has declared a mistrial on one charge of rape.

Harvey Weinstein's trial in New York is over

The jury delivered verdicts on two other charges on Wednesday (11.06.25) with the former movie mogul - who denied all the accusations against him -being found guilty of one count of sexual assault and not guilty on another count of the same charge before they were then expected to resumed deliberations on the remaining charge of third-degree rape, but the jury foreman refused to re-join the deliberations .

The foreman previously complained to Judge Curtis Farber about rising tensions among the jury with the judge telling the court on Wednesday there had been accusations of "yelling and screaming" as they struggled to reach a verdict.

A day later, the foreman refused to rejoin the deliberations, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial on the remaining charge.

After the trial ended, Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer declared the movie boss' lawyers believed the single conviction could be "set aside" due to "gross juror misconduct".

Engelmayer added: "Eight years, dozens of accusers, three trials, one conviction. Harvey is disappointed in the single verdict, but hasn't loss faith or the heart to continue fighting to clear his name."

Prosecutors have indicated they intend to retry Weinstein, 73, on the third-degree rape charge. A status hearing has been set for July 2.

Weinstein attorney Arthur Aidala told reporters: "Of course, Mr. Weinstein is disappointed. He has maintained his innocence from the day I met him in 2019."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised the courage of the women who came forward to testify against Weinstein, telling reporters: "This morning, after the judge declared the jury could not reach a verdict on rape in the third degree, we immediately informed the court that we are ready to go forward to trial again on that charge."

The rape charge relates to accusations made by Jessica Mann, who agreed to be publicly identified, about an alleged incident in a New York hotel room in 2013 and she declared she is willing to go back to court once again if the case is retried.

She told reporters: "I will never give up on myself and making sure my voice - and the truth - is heard.

"I have told the District Attorney I am ready, willing and able to endure this as many times as it takes for justice and accountability to be served. Today is not the end of my fight."