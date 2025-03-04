Hayley Atwell insists she has "so little" control over her career.

Hayley Atwell doesn't feel in full control of her career path

The 42-year-old actress - who is currently performing on the West End in 'Much Ado About Nothing' - has addressed her future on stage and screen, and insisted it's not easy to predict her next move.

She told Grazia magazine: "There’s so little I’m actually in control of.

"I would love to become more involved in the production side of things.

"Within my contemporaries, it’s rare that you don’t have something you’re working on to executive produce."

Hayley also noted that performances from the likes of Demi Moore in 'The Substance' and Pamela Anderson in 'The Last Showgirl' stand out opportunities are "still rare" for older actresses.

She explained: "You can do it, but it has to be meta or it has to be a comment on [ageing and beauty standards].

"You have to look at the reality of the system and be engaged in the conversation, rather than reject it or be really angry.

"You can go, ;I’m off to do [something else],' but no one’s going to watch it or fund it. You can’t be outside of the system and have any sort of real platform."

She insisted "very, very few" people in Hollywood are fortunate enough to have a clear idea of where their career is going.

She said: "Trying to get anything made is so hard. Having star power means you can get things made. I don’t feel like I have that yet.

"I hope one day I will be in a position where it feels like there is a clearer path of how I would, but at the moment it’s reserved for the very, very few.

"It’s still, for women, an anomaly. That’s an ongoing mountain."

The Marvel star recently admitted while she has "never doubted" herself, the industry as a whole is another story.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "I’d see people around me who were incredibly talented [not working] and realise it’s often just down to luck who’s getting these roles.

"And that was liberating, because you think: ‘Well, I can only do my best, and there are all these other things I can’t control.’"