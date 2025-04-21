Will Forte pretended he'd taken his own life to "prank" his mom when he was 14.

Will Forte pranked his own death

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star admitted the gag was an "awful" thing to do and he instantly regretted his actions when he heard his mother let out a scream of devastation.

Asked the best prank he had pulled on his parents, he told 'Hot Ones' host Sean Evans: "I have an awful one. Ugh. I’m not even going to tell it."

After some urging from the host, he said: "It’s awful. It’s horrible. You’ll see why. Please feel free to cut this out.

"I saw my mom driving in the neighbourhood and I was like, 'Oh, this'll be funny.' I wrote on a piece of paper, I’m like, 'I'm so sorry, Mom.' And then left that at the front door and then laid down on her bathroom floor as if I was no longer alive.

"Hearing her scream, it was the worst! It was the worst thing. And I immediately popped up — 'Mom I’m kidding!'"

The 54-year-old star was ashamed of his actions.

He said: "Little s*** freakin’ 14 year old thinking it's funny."

But Will learned a valuable lesson about comedy from the incident.

He said: "It did teach me, like, 'Oh, not everything is funny. There are things that hurt people.' And, you know, I certainly look back at my own work and there are regrets I have, but I don’t love comedy that hurts people or makes fun of people."

Will previously spoke of a harmless festive prank he once pulled on his dad.

His 'SNL' co-star Rachel Dratch told Vulture how her pal had asked his father what he wanted for Christmas and his parent replied anything but a bathrobe.

She continued: "So Will went out and bought like 12 bathrobes and put them in different-size boxes so it didn’t all look like bathrobes. He [put] one in a little teeny box and one in a giant box."

Will quipped: "Never tell me there’s something you don’t want for Christmas, because that means for sure you’re getting that — and not just that but a bunch of them, probably."