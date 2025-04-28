Heather Graham "feels hot" at 55.

Heather Graham 'feels hot' now she's in her 50s

The 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' star has embraced ageing and believes women have a "powerful, sexy beauty" as they get older and it "really doesn't matter what other people think".

She told the Guardian newspaper: "I think there’s a beauty that a woman can have as she gets older that’s like a powerful, sexy beauty.

"Like, how do you still feel good and sexy about yourself at any age, and just embrace that? Because it really doesn’t matter what other people think – it’s how you feel about yourself. If you feel that you’re hot, you feel hot. And I do feel hot."

Heather explained she posts pictures of herself in a bikini on social media, but she's not seeking validation from others, adding: "I think I’m just enjoying my sexuality as a woman."

It comes after Heather admitted she's become a "happier" person since turning 50 in January 2020.

The Hollywood star told People: "I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter. "Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier. I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now."

Heather believes her lifestyle has helped her to find peace of mind.

The actress explained: "I just enjoy the simple things in life - like sleeping, eating, my friends, things like that. I love meditating."

Asked how she's managed to stay in shape, Heather replied: "I like going on yoga retreats because, to be honest, I love just being by the ocean. So, anytime I'm at the ocean, I just feel happier."