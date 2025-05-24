Heather Locklear splits from fiance

Heather Locklear has split from her fiance.

The 63-year-old ‘Melrose Place’ actress and Chris Heisser – who were once high school sweethearts – got engaged in 2020 after rekindling their romance but they have now ended the relationship for good.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair had split some time ago and added: "She's in a great place."

The former couple were on and off through the years as Locklear struggled with substance abuse but they got engaged in 2020 as they celebrated one year of sobriety for Heather.

Speaking about the relationship in 2021, Heather told PEOPLE: “I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not’. [A wedding] is so not important. We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."

Heather was previously married to former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and they share a daughter, Ava Sambora, 27, together.

Meanwhile, friends of Heather have insisted that the star is “single and ready to date again” after the break-up with Chris.

An insider told Us Weekly: “Heather and Chris are no longer together. Heather is single and she’s ready to date again. She hasn’t seen Chris since the New Year but wishes him all the best.

They are still friends … They are not spending as much time with each other. It’s minimal. She’s focusing on herself. She is sober and doing really well.

“Heather’s main focus is her sobriety, gardening, cooking, and spending quality time with her daughter Ava and her friends.”