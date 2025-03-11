Leni Klum tried to ignore the backlash over her lingerie shoots with her mother Heidi Klum.

The 20-year-old model and her famous mother, 51, both appeared in a series of racy photos for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi in 2023, and the decision was met with heavy criticism from fans.

Leni told Glamour Germany magazine: "I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it.

"You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative.

"That can easily happen, especially if you spend a lot of time on social media. But there are so many more positive reactions."

For Leni, there was one benefit to a lot of the backlash.

She quipped: "Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them. That helps too, of course!"

When Heidi shared the photos on her Instagram account at the time, she disabled comments after the criticism.

Her caption read: “If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favourites on our stories!”

However, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge's post backfired and she made the decision to restrict comments after followers slammed the campaign as “embarrassing” and “weird".

One user wrote: "First thing I think of when I want to pose in my intimates: ‘my mom should be here'."

A second commented: "Kind of gross."

A third added: "I would not be proud to show my daughter off in this way. I would feel embarrassed and sad."

Not all comments were criticism however as the mother daughter duo were also inundated with messages of adoration, as others went on to praise the pair for modelling together.

One person wrote: "Legend and legend’s daughter."

Another said: "Unbelievable how good Heidi still looks. Best daughter-mom couple."

A third added: "You and your mom look absolutely gorgeous."