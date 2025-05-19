Heidi Montag always knew she was going to be famous.

Heidi Montag thinks she was destined for stardom

The 38-year-old reality star grew up in the small ski town of Crested Butte in Colorado - but Heidi always thought that she was destined for stardom.

Heidi - who has been married to Spencer Pratt since 2008 - told The Independent: "It was a smaller version of Aspen that was more exclusive.

"Dolly Parton came there, [as did] Madonna and Michael Keaton and all these really big producers, so whenever celebrities came in, I just always felt this wind of significance and fate for myself."

Heidi believes she's always been destined for Hollywood and for success.

The blonde beauty - who rose to prominence as a cast member on 'The Hills', the MTV reality series - said: "My mom always jokes that I was in a hot pink Barbie Ferrari one minute with my fake fur coat, and then next, I had a backwards hat on and I was playing in the mud. I’ve always had two parts of myself and I felt ‘called’ for Hollywood and for success."

Meanwhile, Heidi previously admitted that her beauty standards have evolved over time.

The reality TV star explained that her idea of the perfect body has changed markedly over the years.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Heidi explained: "I used to want skinny legs and the gap in between the thighs - I thought that was such a staple of being fit. Now my opinion of what’s sexy and what’s healthy is so different."

Heidi has actually been inspired by Jennifer Lopez, observing that it's possible to be "hot and fit and older and timeless".

What's more, Heidi no longer compares her body to that of her younger self.

Asked if she's the most confident she's ever been, Heidi replied: "Yes, especially considering my age.

"I can’t really compare myself to when I was 20, lifting weights and having a perfectly flat stomach. I’m not going to have the same body, and that’s OK.

"I look at someone like Jennifer Lopez, and that makes me think you can be hot and fit and older and timeless."