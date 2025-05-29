Heidi Montag is "praying and hoping" for a change in fortune after losing her home.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are 'praying' for a change in their luck

The 38-year-old reality star and her partner Spencer Pratt, 41, lost their house in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, and the couple are still figuring out how best to move on with their lives and find somewhere to settle.

She told E! News: "We can't rebuild as of right now. I don't know what we're gonna do, we still have a pay a mortgage on it every month.

"I wanna buy a house that we could live in now, and exist in now. So I'm praying and hoping that we get really successful.

"To lose that property... It's a place that we loved so much, you know?"

Heidi recently opened up on the risk they could lose their "lot" as a result of the financial burden.

She told The Independent newspaper: "They’re saying it’s gonna cost five million to rebuild the house that cost a third of that; we just don’t have the finances, and I’m not sure we can keep our lot because you still have to pay a mortgage on it. I’m not sure what we’re going to be able to do."

Heidi is determined to work as hard as possible in a bid to raise money. However, the reality star isn't sure if it'll be enough.

She said: "I’m just trying to work as hard as I can, as much as I can, to be able to afford any type of house or down payment on something for our kids."

In February, Spencer explained that he was still trying to "process" the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 41-year-old TV star and Heidi lost their Pacific Palisades home during the devastating wildfires in January, and Spencer admitted that he was struggling to come to terms with the situation.

Asked how he was coping with the situation, Spencer - who has been married to Heidi since 2008 - told E! News: "I'd say ‘not good’ is the honest answer. The last two days have been the hardest for some reason.

"I don't know if Heidi was processing sooner than I was, and I was so focused on Heidi's music success that I didn't have time to think about our situation."