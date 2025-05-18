Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt "don’t have the finances" to rebuild their home.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt lost their home in the wildfires

The 38-year-old TV star and Spencer, 41, lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, and Heidi has now admitted that they don't have the money they need in order to rebuild the property.

Speaking to The Independent, Heidi explained: "They’re saying it’s gonna cost five million to rebuild the house that cost a third of that; we just don’t have the finances, and I’m not sure we can keep our lot because you still have to pay a mortgage on it. I’m not sure what we’re going to be able to do."

Heidi is determined to work as hard as possible in a bid to raise money. However, the reality star isn't sure if it'll be enough.

She said: "I’m just trying to work as hard as I can, as much as I can, to be able to afford any type of house or down payment on something for our kids."

In February, Spencer explained that he was still trying to "process" the damage caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 41-year-old TV star and Heidi lost their Pacific Palisades home during the devastating wildfires in January, and Spencer admitted that he was struggling to come to terms with the situation.

Asked how he was coping with the situation, Spencer - who has been married to Heidi since 2008 - told E! News: "I'd say ‘not good’ is the honest answer. The last two days have been the hardest for some reason.

"I don't know if Heidi was processing sooner than I was, and I was so focused on Heidi's music success that I didn't have time to think about our situation."

At the time, Heidi acknowledged that the loved-up duo were facing "a long road ahead".

The 'Hills' star admitted that it would actually take "years" for their lives to return to normality.

Reflecting on the devastating wildfires, Heidi said: "It's still so fresh. It seems kind of like old news to other people, but there's a long road ahead and it's gonna take years to get our life back. And hopefully we can."