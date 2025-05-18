Heidi Montag thinks it was "important to be honest" about her cosmetic surgeries.

Heidi Montag sees herself as a trailblazer

The 38-year-old reality star was widely criticised in 2009 after undergoing ten cosmetic surgery procedures in one day, but Heidi actually considers herself to be a "trailblazer" in the entertainment industry.

Asked about her act of honesty, Heidi told The Independent: "I definitely was breaking the barrier and the fourth wall of what everyone was secretly doing in Hollywood.

"Part of being a trailblazer is when you are the first one to do something, you’re usually the most criticised for it. That’s something I can accept because I never want to be a liar; that’s not the way that I’m built."

Heidi doesn't have any regrets about being so honest.

The reality star explained: "That is one of the reasons I thought it was important to be honest about it, because so many people have bad self-esteem or look at these magazines and think: how are they just so naturally beautiful and perfect?

"I didn’t want anyone to think that you just grow into a new nose or you just [start] anti-ageing. That’s just not the truth and the reality of what so many of these people were doing.

"I wanted to tell the story of, hey, this is what I did and what a lot of people do; to break that facade and that mirage of what’s going on in Hollywood. Yeah, there are a lot of beautiful people, but there’s a lot of unnaturally beautiful people as well, and it cost them a lot of money and time and being cut open and surgery."

Heidi has been married to Spencer Pratt since 2008, and she feels proud of their longevity as a couple.

She said: "We both love to laugh and find whatever is funny at the moment, but we just really prioritise each other and always have, and that’s definitely the secret."

Heidi also considers her faith to be an important part of her success.

The 'Hills' star shared: "I have a deep faith and I really pray hard about a lot of things. I feel like where God is calling my life to go is where I go, and that’s how I operate."