Henry Golding is "going to look into [doing]" wellness retreats because of TV show 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.

Henry Golding has become curious about wellness retreats after making Nine Perfect Strangers

The 38-year-old actor would avoid the structured programs that aim to improve a person's mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing if they contained the "shenanigans" the characters got up to in the Hulu thriller that sees nine guests meet up at a wellness retreat, set up by Masha (Nicole Kidman) in the Austrian Alps - with her hiding secrets.

But the idea of getting respite in his "adult life" appealed to Henry because he was told to not "bother anybody with your troubles" growing up.

The 'Another Simple Favor' star - whose alter ego on the show Peter looks to gain approval and decide what he wants in his life - explained to radio presenter Kent 'Smallzy' Small, 41, on the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast: "I mean, if a wellness retreat, sort of, included some of the shenanigans that these characters, sort of, get up to, I think I would stay away too.

"But, you know, we've been, sort of, talking about the discussion of therapy and how advanced it's become and how part of the zeitgeist it is.

"And it's normal now to, sort of, open up. And back, way back, growing up, I was, kind of, taught to be like, you know, don't bother anybody with your troubles.

"It's very down, kept it all paddled up. And so this idea of going to a retreat later in my, sort of, adult life seems a little bit more, kind of - I'm curious about it now.

"So after the show, I think I'll be looking into - he's [Mark Strong] been to a couple of things.

"So, I'm going to look into it."

Henry's on-screen dad is Mark Strong, 61, who plays a ruthless billionaire intelligence expert David, and Mark loved his experience of going to a wellness retreat that focused on "relaxation" and a "little bit of medical intervention" to determine how healthy the guests were.

'The King's Man' star said: "I went to one, which was relaxation, coupled with a little bit of medical intervention in order to see how healthy you were.

And you ate well, slept well, and had these, sort of, timetable every day of things that you did, like hydrotherapy and shiatsu, and all of this.

"There was no mental health examination involved in that. It was really medical and physical."