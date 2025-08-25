Henry Winkler was “so excited” when his old friend Ron Howard earned his first Emmy nomination for acting.

The 79-year-old actor shows to fame along with Ron, 71, when they co-starred in beloved US comedy Happy Days, and he has now spoken to People magazine to reveal his pride in Ron’s acting success.

Recalling his immediate reaction to Ron’s Emmy nomination for his role in Apple TV+’s Hollywood satire series The Studio, Henry said: “I called (Run) immediately. He was so excited. He is limitless.”

Henry added Ron had spoken to him before filming his scenes for The Studio, which saw him have a furious bust-up with the bumbling head of a movie studio played by Seth Rogen.

He said: “He loved it. He said to me, ‘I’m doing it and I’m going full-tilt.’”

Henry added about how he would love a part in The Studio: “I would do it immediately. It’s a great show.”

Ron received his first-ever acting Emmy nomination in July for his performance as himself in the satire, which takes aim at the Hollywood studio system.

Speaking to People days after the announcement, he said: “I play an a****** version of myself. Apparently, it went over.

“I have many noms and even some wins on the producing and directing side, but first nom as an actor, which is kind of funny. I’m getting a kick out of it.”

It marked Ron’s 14th Emmy nomination.

The Studio stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the new head of embattled movie company Continental Studios.

Ron appeared in the third episode of the first season, which aired in April.

In the episode, his director character – and exaggerated version of his real-life self – cries when he receives critical feedback from Seth’s character and angrily throws his trademark baseball cap at him.

The first season of The Studio also featured guest appearances from Martin Scorsese, Anthony Mackie, Zoë Kravitz and Dave Franco, all of whom also played versions of themselves.

Bryan Cranston also earned an Emmy nomination for a guest role in the series, though he portrayed a fictional character.

Henry and Ron worked together on sitcom Happy Days, which ran for 11 seasons on ABC, between 1974 and 1984.

Ron starred as Richie Cunningham, while Henry played Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli – initially a recurring role before he became a series regular.

The pair reunited briefly on stage at the 2024 Emmys.

Henry said: “I was with him for 45 seconds on the Emmys last year. It was like we had just been on the set a minute ago.

“Oh my God, I love him very much.”