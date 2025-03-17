Hilaria Baldwin "messed with" the paparazzi during Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' trial.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur has been married to Hollywood star Alec - who in 2021 was holding a prop gun on the set of 'Rust' when it went off and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins - and admitted that throughout the aftermath of the tragedy, she would try to "protect" her husband by winding up the photographers that followed them.

Speaking on the latest episode of TLC reality show 'The Baldwins', she said: "They're all there, I got mobbed in the morning. It was just absolutely insane.

"Alec needed to try to get in the car and to try to protect him, I went inside, put on a ridiculous outfit and went back outside. I mean, the fact that they didn't realize that I was messing with them is extraordinary.

"I put my back to the corner so their back was to the apartment, and then we had a car pull up. Alec goes into the car [and] drives off. Then, I walked right back to the house."

Hilaria - who has Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Edu, four, Lucia, also three, and Ilaria, two, with Alec - insisted that she is not an "attention seeker" and was simply doing what she needed to to "take care " of her family.

She said: "People call me an attention seeker, like they'll say all sorts of things because they don't understand what I'm doing, and so they think I'm nuts, and I'm like, you know what? Call me nuts, but you know what?”.

"I'm gonna take care of my husband and I'm gonna take care of my kids."

Alec was eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter in January but the case was dismissed in July of that year.