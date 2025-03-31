Hilaria Baldwin suffered "tremendous anxiety and stress" when she first moved in with Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin has admitted she felt stressed after moving in with Alec Baldwin

The 41-year-old yoga instructor married the actor, 66, in 2012 and they are now parents to seven children together, but Hilaria has admitted she initially struggled with their living situation because it highlighted the 26-year age-gap between them and she felt like "a kid in an adult’s home".

During the latest episode of their reality TV show 'The Baldwins', Hilaria explained: "I used to do things very much the way Alec wanted them. I lived with tremendous anxiety and tremendous stress ...

"I almost felt like I was a kid in an adult’s home. I don’t want to say parent because that sounds weird. But someone’s home and I didn’t feel like it was my home."

Hilaria previously admitted she used to judge women in age-gap relationships before she started dating Alec.

During an appearance on her 'Witches Anonymous' podcast, Hilaria explained: "Before I got together with Alec, I would judge women and men that had big age differences.

"I would look at it like: 'This older man wants some, like, young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever'. And then that younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like: 'OK, whatever, I hope you die and I’m gonna take all your money'.

"Now that I’m in that relationship, and people will say those things about me regularly, I realise, I’m like: 'Oh, my God, what was this trained into my head?’

"And why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or from what I thought love would be, but it doesn’t make it not valid."

She also recently talked about the 26 years between them during a previous episode of their TV show - admitting she still feels "insecure" about the age-gap.

Hilaria said: "Obviously, our age difference is there. I am always insecure. Even when I had dinner with him [for the first time], I felt like it was a big deal that someone was bringing me out.

"I was in the land of splitting the check, and it was a big deal that he paid. I didn’t take that lightly. Then he texted me asking: 'What do you think about dating someone 26 years older than you?'

"What I appreciated about him was that he was very into consent. He asked to kiss me for the first time."