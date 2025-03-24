Hilaria Baldwin threatened to end her relationship with Alec Baldwin if she didn't get along with his daughter Ireland.

The '30 Rock' star was already dad to Ireland, 29, from his marriage to Kim Basinger when he struck up a romance with Hilaria, 41, who has revealed she was determined to walk away from Alec if she was unable to forge a bond with his daughter.

During an episode of the couple's reality show 'The Baldwins', Hilaria explained: "I feel like it is unique for a stepmom and stepdaughter relationship. First of all, I am 11 years older than her [Ireland], I didn’t raise her and we find tremendous humor in that ...

"Before I was her stepmother, when I met her I told Alec: ‘If she doesn’t like me, I am not staying'. I [was] not going to be the wicked stepmother. My place in life is not to come into a family and cause problems."

However, Hilaria found she got on well with Ireland and they continue to have a good relationship.

She added: "[Ireland had] too much respect for the family [to cause issues] ... [She] immediately welcomed me and we have never fought and it is so easy."

Hilaria and Alec married in 2012 and they are now parents to seven children together Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo, four, María, four, and Ilaria, two.

In the episode of their reality show, Hilaria went on to recall the couple's first date and how they brushed off the 26-year age difference between them.

She said: "Obviously our age difference is there. I am always insecure. Even when I had dinner with him, I felt like it was a big deal that someone was bringing me out.

"I was in the land of splitting the check and it was a big deal that he paid. I didn’t take that lightly. Then he texted me asking: ‘What do you think about dating someone 26 years older than you?’

"What I appreciated about him was that he was very into consent. He asked to kiss me for the first time."