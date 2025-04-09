Hilaria Baldwin’s son is recovering after he broke his collarbone.

The 41-year-old mum of seven, who has her brood with actor Alec Baldwin, 67, shared an update on her six-year-old son Romeo Alejandro David’s condition after his painful accident while playing in the park on 6 April.

Posting a photo on Instagram, Hilaria stood behind Romeo, who wore an arm brace – and sent a message expressing gratitude for the medical team’s care of her boy.

She captioned it: “Romeo was playing in the park yesterday and broke his collarbone. It’s gonna be a bit of healing journey, it’s super painful, but we are really grateful for the kind medical staff that is taking care of him! ”

The incident adds to Romeo's history of injuries, as in October 2024, he required stitches after bumping his head.

Hilaria and Alec’s seven children are daughters Carmen Gabriela, 11, María Lucía Victoria, four, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, two, as well as boys Rafael Thomas, nine, Leonardo Ángel Charles, eight, Romeo Alejandro David, six, and Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas, four.

Alec also has a 29-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger, 71. ​

Married since 2012, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin star in the TLC reality series ‘The Baldwins’, which premiered on 23 February.

It offers viewers a glimpse into the pair’s bustling family life, capturing both the joyful and chaotic moments of raising seven children.

In a recent episode, Alec reflected on his experience as an older father, stating: “I desire to simply enjoy my remaining years by being present for my kids rather than focusing on myself.” ​

In one episode, the Baldwin family's dogs were shown using an expensive Persian rug as a restroom, leading to public backlash.

Others have labelled its launch in poor taste in light of Alec’s tragic ‘Rust’ shooting incident in October 2021, which saw Alec involved in a fatal accident on the set of the neo-Western, where a prop gun discharged – resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury to director Joel Souza.

The show also features deeply personal moments, such as Hilaria’s recent admission about undergoing a breast lift after seven pregnancies as she tried to reconnect with her body. ​