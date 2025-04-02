Johnny Tillotson – the singer and songwriter best known for the 1960 hit ‘Poetry in Motion’, has died aged 86.

His wife, Nancy Tillotson, confirmed he passed away on Tuesday (01.04.25) at his home in Los Angeles due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Nancy announced his death in a statement posted on Facebook, describing their relationship as a “fairy tale” and paying tribute to his lifelong passion for music.

She said: “It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met, Johnny Tillotson, left earth for heaven yesterday.

“He loved and was grateful to his fans. As he once said, ‘They made every dream I ever had come true.’”

Born on 20 April 1938 in Jacksonville, Florida, Johnny became a teen idol in the early 1960s, rising to fame with his hit ‘Poetry in Motion’, which topped the charts in the UK and reached number two in the US.

He was widely credited with bridging the gap between country and pop music, a crossover success that earned him two Grammy nominations.

In 1962, he was nominated for Best Country and Western Recording for ‘It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin’ and in 1965 for Best Contemporary (RandB) Vocal Performance – Male for ‘Heartaches by the Number’.

Nancy recalled his impact in her tribute, writing online: “Johnny Tillotson’s life was marked by extraordinary achievements in the world of music.

“As a 1960s teen idol, he captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his signature hit, ‘Poetry in Motion’. His songwriting prowess was evident in the timeless ‘It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin’, a track that resonated so deeply it was recorded by over 112 artists, including Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Conway Twitty and Bobby Darin.”

Johnny’s musical career spanned decades, with six international number-one hits, including ‘Judy, Judy, Judy’, ‘Namida Kun Sayonara’, ‘You and Me’, ‘Cutie Pie’ and ‘You Can Never Stop Me Loving You’.

According to his website, he recorded in five languages and wrote the theme song for the television show ‘Gidget’, starring Sally Field.

In a 2011 interview with NJ.com, he spoke about the enduring popularity of ‘Poetry in Motion’, saying: “When I heard the song, I thought it might have potential because it described the beauty of women. To this day, when I sing it, I sing to the ladies.”

Johnny’s career began in Florida, where his father worked as a country music disc jockey.

As a teenager, he gained recognition across the state for his singing abilities before signing with a record label while still in college.

His big break came with ‘Poetry in Motion’ in 1960, which propelled him to international fame. He soon became a fixture in teen magazines and toured with Dick Clark’s ‘Cavalcade of Stars’.

He was inducted into America’s Pop Music Hall of Fame in 2014, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in 20th-century music.

Along with Nancy, his wife of 45 years, Johnny is survived by his son John, his stepdaughter Genevieve, and his grandchildren Nia, Jackson, Georgia and Gwyneth.

He is also survived by his brother Dan, sister-in-law Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy concluded her tribute by writing: “Johnny will be missed every single day for the rest of my life. He was simply the best.”