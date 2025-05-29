Hoda Kotb is "open" to finding love again.

Hoda Kotb is optimistic about her future

The 60-year-old TV star has barely thought about love and romance since leaving the 'Today' show in January - but Hoda is now looking forward to the next "chapter" in her life.

Hoda - who has Haley, eight, and Hope, six, with former partner Joel Schiffman - told People: "I've been really getting my sea legs. When it happens will be the time it's supposed to happen."

Hoda is now looking forward to the future with optimism, admitting that she's open to finding someone new.

The broadcaster - who was married to Burzis Kanga between 2005 and 2008 - said: "When things are supposed to end, they end. And when things are supposed to begin, they begin.

"But you have to be wide open because if you're not, it's not happening. So I think that chapter is yet to come, but I know it's coming. And I'm excited for that chapter."

Hoda left her role on the 'Today' show on January 10, and she subsequently announced plans to launch her own wellness app.

During a conversation on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the host told Hoda: "I have to say though, ma'am, as soon as they told me you were not doing the 'Today' show, I was like, 'So what's that b**** doing?'

"I was like, 'Because there's no way you're not doing anything.' You're me, you like problems, you like working."

Hoda then admitted that she's determined to stay busy, before revealing her plans for her new wellness business.

The TV host shared: "I like things, I do.

"So, I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it. I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better.'"

Hoda has been busily "building" her new business venture over recent times, and she's convinced that it has huge potential.

Hoda explained: "We can get together, do things that I love, and when you're done, it's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.' So I'm in the building process of that."