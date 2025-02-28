Tragic Hollywood icon Gene Hackman is believed to have died more than a week before his body was discovered at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to police.

Tragic Hollywood icon Gene Hackman is believed to have died more than a week before his body was discovered at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to police

The 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor was found alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, on Wednesday (26.02.25) after neighbours spotted their bodies through a window – and investigators have now said they believe the Oscar-winner actually passed away on 17 February, based on data retrieved from his pacemaker.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said the finding was made as part of an investigation led by Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s Chief Medical Investigator.

He added at a press conference held on Friday (28.02.25): “An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman’s pacemaker.

“This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025. I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed.”

When asked whether this meant Gene had died that day, the sheriff replied: “According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life.”

Neighbours reportedly saw Gene and his wife’s bodies through a window and raised the alarm.

Officers arrived at their home on 27 February and discovered the pair, along with one of their pet dogs, dead in separate rooms.

Authorities have confirmed there were no signs of external trauma on either body.

A police affidavit ruled the deaths “suspicious” enough to require further investigation.

Despite speculation from Gene’s daughter, Elizabeth Jean, about possible carbon monoxide poisoning, Sheriff Mendoza confirmed both the actor and his wife tested negative for the gas.

A search warrant affidavit previously ruled out a gas leak, leaving the cause of death undetermined.

Gene’s children have said they will travel to Santa Fe once authorities provide further details.

Widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, Gene won two Academy Awards for ‘The French Connection’ and ‘Unforgiven’.

He also starred in ‘The Conversation’, ‘Superman’, and ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ before retiring from acting in the early 2000s.

Investigators have seized six key items from his mansion as they continue to probe the couple’s mysterious deaths. Officers recovered medications, documents, and phones from the $3.8 million property, according to court records obtained by ABC affiliate KOAT-TV.

Authorities also collected health-related documents, and a 2025 monthly planner.

Medications seized from the home included thyroid medication, Diltiazem – a drug used to treat high blood pressure and chest pain – as well as Tylenol.

A search warrant revealed an open bottle of pills was found scattered on the bathroom counter near Betsy’s body.