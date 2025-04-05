Kevin Bacon is "more driven than ever".

Kevin Bacon remains as ambitious as ever

The 66-year-old actor has already enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood - but Kevin doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

Kevin - who also stars in The Bacon Brothers band with his brother, Michael - told People: "It's funny because I feel like a lot of people, obviously, who are my age are happy to stop, slow down or play golf or whatever. I think I'm more, to a fault maybe, I'm just more driven than ever.

"There's so many things that I still want to do as an actor, as a musician, as a writer. Not as a writer, but a songwriter. As a director, no. I have no plans to slow down."

Despite this, Kevin doesn't know where he'll go next in his career.

The actor confessed: "What's next? I don't know.

"Shockingly, I've hung in there long enough that I am always amazed that I still get offered things. It's just something I never take for granted. And the opportunities are there. They've been coming. They seem to continue to come."

Meanwhile, Kevin recently revealed that he's tried to shield his children from fame.

The Hollywood star - who has son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 33, with his wife Kyra Sedgwick - never took his kids to movie premieres during their younger years and he's always tried to shield them from the pressures of fame.

In a clip from Mythical Kitchen's 'Last Meals', Kevin shared: "We really avoided it. I think we really felt like it would be nice for them to have some … we knew how weird this life was.

"When you realise that you will always … that there’s always a chance that you’re gonna walk out of the house and somebody is going to know who you are or look at you or have some kind of point of you about you from a piece of work that you’ve done, you start to go, ‘Okay, it’s great. This is what I always wanted, but it’s a weird way to live. 99 percent good, but a little weird.'"