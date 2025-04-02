Paul Rudd doesn't think he's "particularly nice".

Paul Rudd has discussed his nice guy reputation

The 55-year-old actor has developed a reputation for being one of the nicest people in Hollywood - but Paul doesn't think there's anything special or unusual about his behaviour.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Paul explained: "You’re asking me about this whole 'nice' thing. I don’t think I’m particularly nice.

"Just try and be polite. Try and respect other people’s time. Show up on time. Don’t be a d*******, and then that’s it."

The 'Death of a Unicorn' star - who was named PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 - believes kindness is key in Hollywood.

He said: "It’s good for your soul."

Paul tries to live his life by one simple rule: "Treat people the way you want to be treated."

Paul stars alongside Jenna Ortega in 'Death of a Unicorn', the new comedy-horror film, and the celebrity duo recently revealed that their first-ever encounter took place in an airport lounge.

Jenna told 'Extra': "I was writing in my journal and we already knew we were doing the movie together, and I was doing ‘Beetlejuice’ and you were doing ‘Ghostbusters’ and we both were in London."

Paul added: "I saw you sitting there and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I think we’re gonna be working together on this thing pretty soon,' and I went over and said hello, but I wasn’t sure if it was you.

"I walked over - I did that approach like, ‘Is that...?' Then I felt a little stalkery."

Jenna recalled being caught off-guard by her co-star.

The 22-year-old actress shared: "I felt like you were standing there for a while because when I write, sometimes, if I don’t know what to write and I kind of was getting to the end of my page anyway, I’ll just write exactly what’s happening in the moment, and I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s been staring at the, you know, board for a really long time,’ and then I looked up and it was Mr. Rudd."

Paul continued: "There was that moment where I’m like, ‘I think that’s Jenna.’ I haven’t met her and you’re in that awkward space where, like, I guess, I’m gonna look at the departure board to make it - in case it’s not … And then finally, you looked up."