Stephen King has branded US President Donald Trump a "horror story" who he wants to see leave the White House in disgrace.

The acclaimed horror author - whose books include The Shining, It and Carrie, among many others - has nothing but total contempt for President Trump and his right wing politics.

King, 77, would like to see Trump's second term in office end with an impeachment.

Asked in a reader interview with The Guardian newspaper what he would write if he had to invent an ending for Trump's America, King replied: “I think it would be impeachment – which, in my view, would be a good ending. I would love to see him retired, let’s put it that way. The bad ending would be that he gets a third term and takes things over completely.”

“It’s a horror story either way. Trump is a horror story, isn’t he?”

Misery writer King has been an outspoken critic of Trump, 79, and used his X account to brand the White House incumbent a "spoiled child".

Posting on the social media platform, he wrote: Deep down in his heart, I believe Trump knows he's an incompetent a**hole.

"Trump is like a spoiled child. When he doesn't get his way, he throws a tantrum."

Trump has been impeached twice by the House of Representatives, but acquitted by the Senate on both occasions; first in 2019 for obstruction of Congress and secondly in 2021 after the Capitol attack that occurred on January 6 with the House of Representatives charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" due to his allegations of election fraud.

In September, the movie adaptation of King's short novel The Long Walk is released starring Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, Ben Wang and Charlie Plummer.

Set in a dystopian alternate version of America ruled by a totalitarian regime, Hamill plays the Major, a military commander who oversees an annual and gruelling walking competition.

Star Wars actor Hamill - who played Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi franchise - previously spoke about how his role as the Major in The Long Walk is “unlike anything [he’s] ever done before” in his career.

During an interview with Discussing Film, Hamill, 73, said: “Well, he’s amoral. I mean, for you to be able to do what he does … he’s got to be some kind of sociopath.

“There’s no sort of backstory for him, but you know he’s a really troubled person. And sadistic and … just all those terrible things.”