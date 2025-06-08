Julianne Moore has praised Milly Alcock as a “dream” co-star.

Sirens star Julianne Moore

The 64-year-old actress – who has children Caleb, 27, and Liv, 23, with husband Bart Freundlich – found it “very easy” to strike up a bond with the 'House of the Dragon' star while filming their new Netflix dark comedy series 'Sirens' and she’s in awe of her talent.

She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “Working with Milly was such a dream.

“She’s so talented and has so much life and emotion.

“It was very easy for me to connect with her.”

In Sirens, Julianne plays the wealthy and controlling Michaela Kell, while Milly is her personal assistant and confidante Simone DeWitt, and the Oscar-winning actress was particularly impressed by how her co-star held her composure during the shooting of an “awful” scene where her alter ego removed her chewing gum from her mouth to give it to Simone to freshen her breath.

She said: “That poor girl; I really felt for her. Oh my God, it was really awful.

“But she was a very good sport about it.”

While Julianne teased that Michaela – who is married to billionaire Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon) appears to be a powerful figure because of her wealth, she promised ‘Sirens’ viewers will ultimately see that she is actually “powerless”.

She said: “I think money gives you power.

“So Michaela is someone who does very, very little and is able to command attention because the whole structure of their world is theirs.

“They’ve created it, so she doesn’t need to do anything to gain everyone’s attention. She just has to be there.

“But, we learn that the truth is more complicated than that, and that Michaela’s power is precarious.

“It’s not her own, even if she’s someone who is always at the centre of attention …

“She’s second in command, but she is ultimately powerless.”

And Julianne thinks her character’s feelings of loneliness while being ignored by her husband lead to her “inappropriate” relationship with her young assistant.

She said: “We talked about her sense of isolation and loneliness because the relationship is somewhat inappropriate.

“Here’s this woman who’s living this big life, whose best friend is a very young assistant.

“It’s her isolation that creates that intensity in the relationship. But what drew her to this very young, unformed person?”