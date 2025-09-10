Hulk Hogan's son was named as the sole beneficiary of his estate.

Hulk Hogan died in July

The wrestling legend passed away in July at the age of 75 and in new legal documents, Nick Hogan, 35, has revealed his dad left behind almost $5 million in assets and his sister, Brooke Hogan, was not listed as a beneficiary, US Weekly reports.

According to the outlet, Nick filed documents on Tuesday (09.09.25) to be named co-personal representative of his father’s estate, in addition to a man named Terry McCoy.

The documents also revealed the Suburban Commando actor first wrote his will in 2016 before amending it in 2017, 2021, 2022, and for a final time in July 2023.

While Nick was listed as the sole beneficiary to the estate, Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, was named as a surviving spouse.

The WWE star left behind $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, his right to publicity, worth $4 million, and an unknown value for a potential medical malpractice lawsuit.

TMZ previously reported that Sky was planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit against Hulk's doctors because she believes the neck surgery he underwent in May wasn't executed properly.

Hulk owned two separate houses next to each other in Florida, which are worth an estimated $11 million, but they were not listed, possibly because they may be owned by a trust or LLC.

Nick filed the documents because needed a curator to be appointed to the estate, who he proposed be Terry, after filing a lawsuit against his dad's former friend Bubba the Love Sponge to stop the release of his documentary, Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal.

The court signed off on his request.

It was revealed earlier this week that Nick was taking action over the documentary, which chronicles how the late wrestler's illicit encounter with Bubba's then-wife Heather Clem was made public.

According to TMZ, Nick, acting as a representative of his late dad's estate, has alleged the documentary infringes on his father's copyrights and trademarks because it includes unauthorised images from the sex tape.

In the lawsuit, Nick claimed some of the x-rated video was played in a newly-released trailer for Video Killed The Radio Star and accused Bubba of promoting the documentary using Hulk's trademarks without permissions.

In addition, the star claimed the release of the film would violate a settlement agreement - of which the details are redacted - Bubba and Hulk reached over the sex tape in 2012.

Nick is suing for unspecified damages and to stop the release of the documentary.

However, Bubba insisted he shouldn't be sued.

He said: “I don’t own any of it. They’re suing the wrong people. You dumbass. Did you watch it? Do you realise your father is not portrayed in a bad light at all?”

Meanwhile, Brooke - who was estranged from her father when he died - previously explained how she asked to be removed from Hulk's will back in 2023 because she was "scared" of any fighting that his legact could cause after his death.

She recalled texting her dad's assistant and told Bubba on his podcast: “I was sobbing. I just said, take me off everything, I don’t want to be a part of it.”

The former Brooke Knows Best star wanted to avoid confrontation with her mother Linda Hogan and with Sky, who she claimed was previously a member of the Church of Scientology.

She said: "I thought if I get left any money or Nick gets left any money then, no offense, my mom has been known to find herself in the mix with things like that.

"And I’m like, I don’t want to fight Linda, I don’t want to fight scientology… It scared me. And I just said, I want out.”