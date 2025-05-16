Hulk Hogan has undergone neck surgery.

The wrestling icon, 71, born Terry Bollea, is recovering well after reportedly having the procedure on Wednesday (14.05.25) – with his representatives describing the procedure as a “little fusion” aimed at helping him “feel a little better”.

He’s said to have been back at work within 24 hours, and Hulk’s team also told TMZ Sports about the operation it was a “quick turnaround”.

Hulk is currently preparing to launch his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, this summer.

The brawler, who has openly discussed his extensive history of surgeries, recently told WWE star Logan Paul he has undergone at least 25 operations between 2014 and 2024.

On Jake’s podcast ‘Impaulsive,’ he said: ‘“I’ve had 10 back surgeries. Both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders – everything.”

Fans expressed concern for Hulk’s health after a peculiar appearance on ‘Fox and Friends’ earlier this month.

The wrestler’s usually deep tan appeared unusually weathered, and his white beard was dyed black while his hair and goatee remained white, creating a stark and unsettling contrast.

Viewers quickly took to social media with alarmed reactions.

One wrote: “Tell Hulk Hogan his face is dirty, clean that soot off.”

Another questioned: “Does anyone believe this is Hulk Hogan?”

Hulk appeared on the show to promote Real American Freestyle but reportedly rambled as the interview progressed, further raising concerns about his wellbeing.

Retired Hulk began his wrestling career in 1977 and achieved global fame in the 1980s with the World Wrestling Federation.

He won the WWF Championship six times, with his longest reign lasting a record 1,474 days.

Hulk also secured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, holding the title for a cumulative 1,177 days, the longest in WCW history.

His match against André the Giant at WrestleMania III in 1987 is iconic, where he famously body-slammed the 520-pound Giant before a crowd of over 90,000 fans.

The wrestler also played a pivotal role in the formation of the New World Order (nWo) in WCW, revolutionising wrestling storylines.

Hulk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: first as an individual in 2005 and later as a member of the nWo in 2020