Ke Huy Quan has received a Christmas gift from Steven Spielberg for the last 40 years.

Ke Huy Quan has stayed close to Steven Spielberg

The 53-year-old actor got his big break playing Short Round in the 78-year-old filmmaker's 1984 adventure 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' and he's been in the director's thoughts ever since.

Quan - who took an acting break for two decades before making a comeback in 2022's 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' - told Andy Cohen on his 'Radio Andy' show: "Over the last 40 years, every single year when the holiday season rolls around, I would always get that call from his assistant, asking what the best mailing address."

Asked if he'd receive a card or a gift, the 'Love Hurts' star clarified it was the latter, prompting questions as to whether he received something like Tom Cruise's famous holiday cake.

The actor quipped: "I want to be on that list."

But he then expressed his amazement that Spielberg seemed to know exactly what he wanted each year.

He said: "It's quite amazing because sometimes I would say, "Aw, [there's] this new gadget that just came out.' And I would really, I'd want to buy it. Sure enough, it's really crazy to think about it, then that present, that gift would come.

"And it would be exactly what I want. It's happened multiple times."

This isn't the first time the 'Goonies' actor has praised the 'Ready Player One' director for his generosity.

He told The Guardian newspaper in 2022: "He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me. Every time I needed help, he’s always there."

And Quan paid tribute to Spielberg when picking up the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Everything All At Once' at the Golden Globes.

He said in his acceptance speech: "I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity.

"I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck."