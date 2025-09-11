Ice Spice draws on special Taylor Swift advice when she is 'feeling doubtful' about life

Ice Spice draws on advice Taylor Swift gave her whenever she is "feeling doubtful" about her career.

The 25-year-old rapper and the pop megastar have become pals since collaborating on Swift's song Karma in May 2023, and as well as talking about food they like to eat or "whatever’s going on in the moment", Taylor issued Ice Spice with some heartfelt advice to "keep making music", which she unearths whenever she is starved of confidence musically.

She told Nylon magazine: "The thing about Taylor is that she keeps it so real.

"Not even kidding, but one of the biggest things that I always think about that Taylor said is, 'As long as you keep making music, everything's going to be fine.'

"Every time we hang out, she’s not just giving me advice, you know what I mean? We’re talking about the food we’re eating or whatever’s going on in the moment.

"Whenever I’m feeling doubtful or not as confident, having writer’s block no matter what it is, things like that really, really stand out to me."

Ice Spice told how Taylor gave her such advice "a few years ago", and she has held the Love Story hitmaker's wise words close to her heart ever since.

The Barbie World hitmaker explained: "She said that to me a few years ago, and it still stood with me."

Last year, Ice revealed Taylor - who recently got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce - had been teaching her about American football.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained: "I was incredibly confused. I’m still confused."

Speaking about what she did while in the crowd at the 2024 Super Bowl - when Kelce's chiefs won NFL's biggest prize - Ice added: "I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered."