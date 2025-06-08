Iman has marked what would have been her 33rd wedding anniversary with David Bowie.

Iman has marked what would have been her 33rd wedding anniversary with David Bowie

The 69-year-old model got hitched to the musician on 6 June in 1992 in a wedding ceremony held at St James’ Episcopal Church in Florence, Italy.

David, who died in 2016 aged 69 from liver cancer, married Iman after a two-year courtship that began with a blind date in 1990 and she has now shared a heartfelt message and a series of intimate photographs from their wedding day in Florence.

The model posted on Instagram about the anniversary, writing over a dark background in bold yellow letters: “My memory loves you; it asks about you all the time.”

She captioned the post simply with “Wedding Anniversary” and “#BowieForever”.

Iman and David’s relationship became one of music and fashion’s most enduring love stories.

In her commemorative posts, the model also shared black and white and colour images from their wedding day.

One photo shows her resting her head on David’s shoulder, their fingers intertwined.

In another, Iman is captured in a white halter gown holding a bouquet as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

Other images show David adjusting his suit in front of a candlelit altar adorned with crosses, and the couple smiling together at the same altar.

Additional moments include the pair’s first dance and a shot of them laughing beside a tiered wedding cake.

In her caption, Iman wrote: “Wedding Anniversary June 6th, 1992 Florence, Italy”, tagging her wedding photographer Brian Aris.

She also shared David’s The Wedding Song to accompany the posts on her Instagram Stories.

Iman and David were first legally married in a private ceremony on 24 April 1992 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Iman celebrated that date on Instagram earlier this year, writing: “When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”

David proposed in Paris on the banks of the River Seine. In August 2000, the couple welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Iman reflected on their bond following David’s death.

She said: “I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband, and I said, ‘No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.’ Through my memory, my love lives.”