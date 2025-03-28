Isla Fisher is planning to "focus more" on herself following the breakdown of her marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen.

Isla Fisher is reassessing her attitude to her career following her split from Sacha Baron Cohen

The former couple - who are parents to Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, 10 - were married for 14 years before confirming their split in 2024 and Isla has now confessed she wants to "readdress" her attitude to work after previously putting her professional projects "on the backburner" to focus on raising her children.

She told Stellar magazine: "I think because of the challenges that I've gone through in the last two years, I don't see that it will change much.

"I definitely am trying to focus more on myself professionally, something that was always on the backburner.

"I always put motherhood first but everyone's a lot older now. Obviously my kids are always going to come first – every parent feels that way – but it is nice to go back to work and feel of value or be able to contribute at least to the arts in a way that's meaningful to me."

She added: "I have readdressed my attitude, or at least my ambition and my attitude to work."

Isla previously called her divorce the "most difficult thing" she's been through but insisted the former couple remain committed to the kids.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’ve learned so much about myself in the process. I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents ...

"Kids are the most important thing, and you want them to really feel safe and loved. We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."

Isla also credited her friends with playing a crucial role in helping her to navigate the situation.

The actress explained: "The women in my life have held me … the female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I’m actually going to get emotional.

"I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learned so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learned that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It’s been this expansive learning curve."