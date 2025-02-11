Isla Fisher has branded Kanye West a "monster".

Isla Fisher has slammed Kanye West

The 49-year-old actress - who converted to Judaism before marrying now-estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen in 2010 - has urged her fans to unfollow the rapper after he made a string of anti-Semitic remarks on X and later reworked his Yeezy.com store to sell just one garment, a white T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika, a notorious Nazi hate symbol.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the T-shirt: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye?

"Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?

"F*** this monster forever. No Tolerance for this s***. (sic)"

Charlie Puth, whose mother is Jewish, has also condemned the 'Bound 2' rapper over the shocking piece of merchandise.

He tagged Kanye on his Instagram Story, and wrote: "The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous. Please man, I beg you to stop.

"You are selling a T shirt with a Swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you.

"Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE."

Kanye - who has deactivated his own X account after a stream anti-Semitic and misogynistic outbursts - has advertised the new white shirt on his page, which is priced at $20 and labeled “HH-01”.

During his latest anti-Semitic outburst on X, formerly Twitter, Kanye included declarations of admiration for Adolf Hitler and self-identified as a Nazi.

The rapper – who was previously dumped from his deals with household brand names for similar statements – also messaged: “I’m never apologising for my Jewish comments.”

Before deactivating his account on X, Kanye revealed his swastika T-shirt had been in development for several years, describing it as his “greatest performance art piece thus far”.

He also plugged his webstore in a bizarre advert aired during the Super Bowl.

Smiling at the camera and wearing sunglasses in the close-up video, he said: "I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone.

"Um. Umm. Umm. Go to Yeezy.com."

The Anti-Defamation League has condemned the move in a strong statement.

The organisation said: “As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website — a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika.”

And they emphasized the symbol's historical significance by saying: “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis.

“It galvanised his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”