Jack Lowden loves cold weather because he "started life in a fridge" as an IVF baby.

Jack Lowden has opened up about being an IVF baby

The 'Slow Horses' star admits he didn't really understand what it meant when his parents told him that he and his younger brother Calum were conceived using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and jokes that his beginnings led him to develop an aversion to warmer climates.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "When I was younger I didn’t really know what it meant, other than my parents telling me that I’d spent the first few days on this planet in a tube in the fridge.

"Me and my brother used to tell people that. I hate hot weather, I love the cold, and I’ve always put it down to the fact I started life in a fridge."

In the interview, Jack went on to reveal his hobby is making miniature festive villages at Christmas and he uses driving as a form of "meditation".

The actor is married to fellow screen star Saoirse Ronan and they recently worked on the film 'The Outrun' together with Saoirse playing the lead role and Jack producing the movie.

Jack previously admitted the couple - who met the on set of historical drama 'Mary Queen of Scots' - hope to work together on more projects in the future so they don't have to spend too much time apart.

He previously told The Times it's "not ideal" when both partners are away for long periods filming, adding: "Making work together solves that problem, so that’s another reason why we want to do more together.

"'The Outrun' gave us such a taste for it. And it can be a lonely thing, this profession."