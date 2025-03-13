Jack Quaid has admitted filming the final season of 'The Boys' is "bittersweet.

Jack Quaid is ready for the final season of The Boys

The 32-year-old actor - who plays vigilante Hughie Campbell in the superhero series - is having fun shooting the show out in Toronto but he isn't looking forward to having to say goodbye to the rest of the cast and crew when filming wraps for good on the fifth series.

He told 'Extra': “I'm working on Season 5 of ‘The Boys’ right now. I'm in Toronto. It's our last season. It's going to be very bittersweet, but we're about halfway done shooting and it's going to be awesome. I'm just going to miss everybody.”

Jack thinks fans will be happy with the way the series comes to an end.

He added: “It's gonna be an incredible last season. I think it's a really great payoff.”

The 'Novocaine' actor is the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan and previously admitted he feels "immensely privileged" because he knows being a nepo baby has given him an advantage in his career.

Discussing being called a nepo baby, he told The Daily Beast: "I'm inclined to agree. I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle.

"I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it's just not for a lot of actors.

"And I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door. So if that's in the rom-com space, it's got to be different enough, and I need to work my a** off."

Meg previously defended her son over being branded a nepo baby, but while Jack can understand why she spoke out, he doesn't share her concern that it undermines his talent.

He said: "My first thought was like, she's being a mom. She's being a loving mom.

"But I don't think she's trying to say that I'm not a nepo baby. I think she's just trying to say that, in her opinion, it undermines my talent. I don't think it undermines my talent.

"I know that I work hard, and I know I've heard 'no' way more than I've heard 'yes.'

"But I also know that this industry is insanely hard to break into, and I had an easier time doing that than most. Both things can be true.

"So no, I don't think she was trying to say that I'm not a privileged person. She knows. She must know. I think she was being a mom."