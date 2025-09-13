Jack White has led tributes to Viv Prince, the influential 1960s drummer who has died aged 84.

Viv, born in Loughborough in 1941, became a defining figure of the British rock scene with his flamboyant performances and eccentric behaviour on and off stage – performing with bands including The Who, The Kinks and The Pretty Things, joining the latter in 1964.

He played on their first two albums, The Pretty Things and Get the Picture?, before leaving the group in 1965. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Jack, 50, posted a tribute to the rocker online alongside a photograph of the drummer and said: “I was lucky enough to meet Viv some years ago who was working on his farm in Portugal at the time.

“He was an inspired and eccentric rock and roller and maybe I’ll have to put together a team to work on a documentary about this man one day.

“Safe travels into the sweet beyond Viv, you were one of the real ones.”

Fans also shared their memories of Viv online.

One wrote: “So sad to hear, Viv was pretty much the only musician of my formative era that I had any personal connections with.

“Wonderful to hear you were familiar with his work.”

Another added: “Those early Pretty Things records were something else. Dude was a trendsetter for sure. He will be missed.”

Others hailed his musical influence, with one fan writing: “RIP thank you for your talent,” while another said: “The Pretty Things, what a band. Rest easy Viv.”

Yet another tribute read: “Such an amazing drummer,” while another added: “Cheers to a legend.”

Viv was known for his off-the-wall stage antics as much as for his drumming.

Guitarist Dick Taylor, now 80, recalled his departure from the Pretty Things in an interview with Classic Rock.

He said: “The final straw with Viv came at The Twisted Wheel in Manchester. He refused to play because the pub across the road wouldn’t serve him.

“What he hadn’t twigged was that it was attached to the hotel he’d been in the night before, causing mayhem with The Kinks. In the end, Phil (May, Pretty Things’ vocalist) said: ‘You’d better just go home.’ He was a wonderful drummer, but… .”

The Pretty Things achieved chart success in the mid-60s with hits including Don’t Bring Me Down and Honey I Need.

After leaving the band, Viv played with other groups including The Honeycombs and Hawkwind, before stepping back from the music industry in later years.