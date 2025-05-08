Jackie Chan will "always" perform his own stunts.

Jackie Chan doesn't have any plans to retire

The 'Rush Hour' actor turned 71 in April, but Jackie isn't interested in slowing down, revealing that he'll always perform his own stunts and that he has no plans to retire.

Speaking to Haute Living magazine, Jackie shared: "Of course, I always do my own stunts. It’s who I am. That’s not changing until the day I retire, which is never!"

Jackie is well-known for performing acrobatic and innovative stunts. But at this stage in his career, Jackie doesn't require much preparations for his action scenes.

The movie star explained: "When you’ve done it for 64 years straight, there’s no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory."

Jackie noted that technological advances have also changed the movie business.

The 'Foreigner' star said: "In the old days, the only [choice we had] was to be there and jump; that’s it. Today, with computers, actors can do anything, but there’s always a sense of reality that you feel is missing."

Jackie is widely regarded as one of the most iconic martial artists in the history of cinema. But the veteran actor - who was born in Hong Kong - still has some regrets about his career.

Asked what advice he'd give to his younger self, Jackie replied: "[I would have told me] learn as much as you can and don’t waste time.

"I’d probably tell my younger self, ‘Jackie, you should study English harder, and don’t give up on learning that piano!’ I could have used those skillsets to make my movies better."

Jackie previously admitted that he wants to be seen as an actor, rather than an action star.

Speaking to GQ magazine in 2017, Jackie said: "If I'm [to] continue on in the film industry, I have to change. Otherwise, you gone.

"You see - in Japan. Korea. America. China. Hong Kong. How many action star all gone? Only few can stay. Stallone's different. He's a legend. Other action stars already gone.

"So that's why I'm looking for different script, different character, different Jackie Chan. I want the audience look at Jackie Chan as an actor. Not the action star. Actor who can fight."