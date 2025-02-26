Jade Thirlwall to go head-to-head with Jordan Stephens at LGBT Awards for Celebrity Ally

Jade Thirlwall will go head-to-head with Jordan Stephens for the title of Celebrity Ally at the Britsh LGBT Awards.

The 31-year-old pop singer - who is best known for her time in Little Mix - has been dating Rizzle Kicks star Jordan, 33, since 2020 and the pair have both been nominated in the same category at the upcoming ceremony.

But the 'IT girl' hitmaker also faces competition from Kingston Univerity chancellor Bonnie Greer, 'Coronation Street' actress Claire Sweeney, 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe and 'This Morning' host Dermot O'Leary.

All of the nominees have used their platforms to champion LGBTQ+, and also up for consideration for the public vote are singer and 'Table Manners' host Jessie Ware, actor Neil Newbon and 'Wonka' star Olivia Colman.

Meanwhile, in the category of LGBTQ+ Celebrity are 'Big Brother' winner Ali Bromley, sports pundit Alex Scott,'TOWIE' star Bobby Norris, 'Wicked' actor Jonathan Bailey and Ncuti Gatwa of 'Doctor Who' fame amongst a host of others.

In the LGBTQ+ Public Figure category, influential activists, politicians and public figures are celebrated for their contributions to equality, with Olympian and 'Loose Women' star Dame Kelly Holmes up for the accolade, alongside 'Baby Reindeer' creator Richard Gadd,comedienne Mae Martin, and activist Suzy Eddie Izzard.

In terms of the Media Moment category - which highlights significant moments in media and pop culture that have had a profound impact on LGBTQ+ representation - viral moments from 'The Traitors' and 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' have been nominated.

And for Best Online Influencer, LGBT celebrities such as GK Barry and 'Married At First Sight' star Ella Morgan have been nominated, amongst a host of others.

Sarah Garrett MBE, Founder of the British LGBT Awards said, “It’s incredible to see such a strong and diverse shortlist this year. The British LGBT Awards continue to highlight those making real change, whether in entertainment, activism or business. These nominees represent the best of the best, and I’m looking forward to celebrating their contributions to LGBTQ+ equality in June.”

Members of the public can vote now for their favourite nominees by visiting britishlgbtawards.com.

Voting closes on 1 May 2025, and winners will be revealed at the star-studded ceremony in London on 20 June 2025.

CELEBRITY ALLY

• Bonnie Greer

• Claire Sweeney

• Daniel Radcliffe

• Dermot O'Leary

• Jade Thirlwall

• Jessie Ware

• Jordan Stephens

• Neil Newbon

• Nicholas Galitzine

• Olivia Coleman

LGBTQ+ CELEBRITY

• Ali Bromley

• Anne-Marie

• Bobby Norris

• Cat Burns

• Emma D'arcy

• Iz Hesketh

• Jaxon Feely

• Jonathan Bailey

• Misia Butler

• Ncuti Gatwa

LGBTQ+ PUBLIC FIGURE

• Alex Consani

• Alex Scott

• Dylan Mulvaney

• James Barr

• Kelly Holmes

• Mae Martin

• Nadia Whittome

• Richard Gadd

• Shivani Dave

• Suzy Eddie Izzard

MEDIA MOMENT

• ‘A Road Trip with Will and Harper’ Netflix

• ‘Agatha All Along’ Disney+

• ‘Baby Reindeer’ Netflix

• ‘Bad Sisters’ (Series 2) Apple TV

• Carter Shepherd, ‘Hollyoaks’ Channel 4

• Elle (Yasmin Finney), ‘Heartstopper’ (Series 3) Netflix

• La Voix and father, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ UK BBC/Netflix

• ‘The Traitors’ and Leanne Quigley BBC

• Neil Newbon, ‘Baldur's Gate’ 3

• Richard Coles and GK Barry, ‘I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ ITV

ONLINE INFLUENCER

• Charley Marlowe

• Cole Abbie

• Daniel Howell

• Dustin Lance Black

• Ella Morgan

• GK Barry