Jake Paul has announced his engagement to Jutta Leerdam

The 28-year-old star and the 26-year-old speedskater have taken to social media to share the news with their followers.

Alongside a photo of Jake proposing to Jutta while surrounded by flowers and candles, they wrote on Instagram: "We're engaged.

"We can't wait to spend forever together."

In the photo, Jake is down on one knee as he proposes to Jutta, who is seen covering her mouth in surprise.

In another snap, Jutta - who won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 - is seen showing off her sparkling engagement ring to the camera.

The loved-up couple have already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of their showbiz pals.

Logan Paul , Jake's older brother, simply said: "LIL BRO GOT ENGAGED!!! (sic)"

Gymnast Livvy Dunne has also congratulated the couple on their engagement.

The 22-year-old star - who has also featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - wrote: "OMG! Congratulations guys. (sic)"

Jake and Jutta began dating in 2023, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer was recently spotted supporting Jutta at the World Speed Skating Championships in Norway.

Jake subsequently took to social media to heap praise on Jutta.

The former Disney star - who is now one of the best-paid boxers in the world - wrote on Instagram: "So proud of my baby 1st, 2nd, and 3rd this weekend at the world championships.

"She’s a 7-time world champion now. The hardest worker and the most gorgeous.

"You inspire me babe. Isn’t ironic how the person who is the most important athlete to a sport is the one that they try to tear down the most.

"Can’t relate because we don’t fly at y’all’s altitude. I hope love runs the universe one day. (sic)"