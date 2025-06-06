Jake Paul has slammed Elon Musk and Donald Trump over their public feud.

The tech mogul and the 78-year-old US president exchanged barbs on social media on Thursday (05.06.25), with Musk calling for his former friend to be impeached and the commander-in-chief threatening to cancel federal contracts and tax subsidies for the Tesla boss' companies as their row over a Republican spending bill escalated, and now the 28-year-old boxer has weighed in and urged them to show more maturity for the good of the country.

Jake wrote on X: "One of the problems with the Republican Party is on display today

"(As a current Republican) We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren’t mature enough sometimes. They’re 50+ years old and diss tweeting each other

"Elon and Trump are great but they need to work together and not make America look bad.(sic)".

Kanye West also seemingly urged Musk - who left his role in the Trump administration earlier this week - and the president to set aside their differences.

He wrote on X: "Broooos please noooooo [hugging emoji] We love you both so much (sic)"

'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart questioned if it had been a good idea to allow Musk near-unlimited access to government computers and data in his role at the White House.

He sarcastically posted: “Good thing Trump didn’t willfully hand over the entirety of our country’s operating system to Elon and his…oops (sic)"

The social media row had begun after Musk took credit for Trump winning the presidential election for a second time.

He wrote: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude!"

The Space X boss had complained about Trump's signature tax and spending bill and encouraged Americans to demand that their representatives in Washington "kill the bill".

Prior to that, he described the bill as a "disgusting abomination" and claimed that it would only add to the budget deficit and plunge the US into "crushing" debt."

He claimed that the "outrageous, pork-filled" spending bill would "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America [sic] citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt".

Upon Musk's resignation from the administration, Trump claimed he was "very disappointed" in him and hinted that the "problem" he had seemed to have come out of nowhere.

He said: I’m very disappointed with Elon. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we’re going to cut EV mandate."